Now, earn Rs 30000 by exchanging old Rs 10 note - Here's how

If you are facing financial crunch due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country then there is an opportunity for you to earn some quick bucks while sitting at home. You can earn up to Rs 25,000 by selling old Rs 10 notes online but there is one condition - the Rs 10 note must contain certain unique features.

If you have a unique Rs 10 note then all you need to do is log on to the Coinbazzar website and put the Rs 10 note up for auction there. The website allows people having unique and old notes to sell it online and earn quick money.

The Rs 10 note which will help you earn Rs 25000 should have an Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side. The note with these features was first issued in the year 1943 during the British rule. The note should bear the signature of then RBI governor CD Deshmukh and 10 Rupees should be written in the English language on both ends of the note on the backside.

How to sell old Rs 10 note on coinbazzar.com:

Step 1: Log on to coinbazzar.com

Step 2: Click on registration on the homepage and register yourself as a seller.

Step 3: Click a clear and proper picture of your Rs 10 note and upload it on the platform. The Coinbazzar website will feature your advertisement to people who are accessing the website to buy the old notes and coins.

Step 4: Those interested in purchasing the old Rs 10 note will contact you after seeing your advertisement.

Similarly, if you have an old Rs 5 note then you can sell it on coinbazzar.com and earn Rs 30,000 sitting at home within minutes. You can visit two websites - antiques and collectables – to know the best rates of your old and rare Rs 5 note.