Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Millions of IRCTC Ticket Booking users haven't verified their online accounts on www.irctc.co.in, step by step process

IRCTC's website has over 30 million users out of which four million users haven't verified their accounts, which is mandatory for booking tickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Millions of IRCTC Ticket Booking users haven't verified their online accounts on www.irctc.co.in, step by step process
IRCTC: Per the rule, the mobile phone and email identity of all users must be verified. (Representational)

If you want to book railway tickets in India, you will have to login to www.irctc.co.in. Millions of people didn't use this website due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020. IRCTC's website has over 30 million users out of which four million users haven't verified their accounts, which is mandatory for booking tickets on the website.

The rules were notified during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people didn't know about the new rules. Now 40 lakh users haven't verified their IRCTC account. Here's what the rules say. 

Per the rule, the mobile phone and email identity of all users must be verified before booking tickets online. This rule will apply to those who haven't booked their tickets online since the coronavirus pandemic hit Indian shores. 

If you are one of the 40 lakh users who have not verified their email id and phone number on www.irctc.co.in, get it done soon. Here's the step by step process.

Click on the verification window by going to the IRCTC app or website; enter your registered mobile number and e-mail ID, click on the verify button, verify the phone number by punching in your OTP. After entering the code received on the e-mail ID, your mail ID will also be verified. Now you can book your tickets.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.