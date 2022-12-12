Millions of IRCTC Ticket Booking users haven't verified their online accounts on www.irctc.co.in, step by step process

IRCTC: Per the rule, the mobile phone and email identity of all users must be verified. (Representational)

If you want to book railway tickets in India, you will have to login to www.irctc.co.in. Millions of people didn't use this website due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020. IRCTC's website has over 30 million users out of which four million users haven't verified their accounts, which is mandatory for booking tickets on the website.

The rules were notified during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people didn't know about the new rules. Now 40 lakh users haven't verified their IRCTC account. Here's what the rules say.

Per the rule, the mobile phone and email identity of all users must be verified before booking tickets online. This rule will apply to those who haven't booked their tickets online since the coronavirus pandemic hit Indian shores.

If you are one of the 40 lakh users who have not verified their email id and phone number on www.irctc.co.in, get it done soon. Here's the step by step process.

Click on the verification window by going to the IRCTC app or website; enter your registered mobile number and e-mail ID, click on the verify button, verify the phone number by punching in your OTP. After entering the code received on the e-mail ID, your mail ID will also be verified. Now you can book your tickets.