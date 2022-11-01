Search icon
ITR filing: Centre proposes one common income tax return form for all taxpayers

Income Tax Department has proposed to introduce a common ITR by merging all the existing returns of income except ITR-7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

The Income Tax Department has proposed that it will introduce a common ITR by integrating all existing forms of return of income except ITR-7.

At present, taxpayers are required to furnish their Income-tax Returns in ITR-1 to ITR-7, depending upon the type of person and nature of income. ITR-7 is applicable for charitable institutions, business trusts, investment funds, etc.

However, the current ITR-1 and ITR-4 will continue. This will give an option to such taxpayers to file the return either in the existing form (ITR-1 or ITR-4), or the proposed common ITR, at their convenience. The scheme of the proposed common ITR is as follows:

  • Basic information (comprising parts A to E), schedule for computation of total income (Schedule TI), schedule for computation of tax (schedule TTI), details of bank accounts, and a schedule for the tax payments (schedule TXP) is applicable for all taxpayers.
  • The ITR is customized for taxpayers with applicable schedules based on certain questions answered by the taxpayers (wizard questions).
  • The questions have been designed in such a manner and order that if the answer to any question is ‘no’, the other questions linked to this question will not be shown to the taxpayer.
  • Instructions have been added to assist the filing of the return containing the directions regarding the applicable schedules.
  • The proposed ITR has been designed in such a manner that each row contains one distinct value only. This will simplify the return filing process.
  • The utility for the ITR will be rolled out in such a manner that only applicable fields of the schedule will be visible and wherever necessary, the set of fields will appear more than once.

