ITR filing: Centre proposes one common income tax return form for all taxpayers (file photo)

The Income Tax Department has proposed that it will introduce a common ITR by integrating all existing forms of return of income except ITR-7.

At present, taxpayers are required to furnish their Income-tax Returns in ITR-1 to ITR-7, depending upon the type of person and nature of income. ITR-7 is applicable for charitable institutions, business trusts, investment funds, etc.

In a major step towards ease of compliance CBDT proposes to introduce a common ITR by merging all existing ITRs except ITR7. Draft common ITR Form is available on https://t.co/fDrSV3LQ9P

Inputs may be sent via email at dirtpl4nic.in dirtpl1nic.in, latest by 15.12.2022. pic.twitter.com/imKz61YXmH November 1, 2022

However, the current ITR-1 and ITR-4 will continue. This will give an option to such taxpayers to file the return either in the existing form (ITR-1 or ITR-4), or the proposed common ITR, at their convenience. The scheme of the proposed common ITR is as follows:

Basic information (comprising parts A to E), schedule for computation of total income (Schedule TI), schedule for computation of tax (schedule TTI), details of bank accounts, and a schedule for the tax payments (schedule TXP) is applicable for all taxpayers.

The ITR is customized for taxpayers with applicable schedules based on certain questions answered by the taxpayers (wizard questions).

The questions have been designed in such a manner and order that if the answer to any question is ‘no’, the other questions linked to this question will not be shown to the taxpayer.

Instructions have been added to assist the filing of the return containing the directions regarding the applicable schedules.

The proposed ITR has been designed in such a manner that each row contains one distinct value only. This will simplify the return filing process.

The utility for the ITR will be rolled out in such a manner that only applicable fields of the schedule will be visible and wherever necessary, the set of fields will appear more than once.

READ | Use WhatsApp to purchase tickets on Namma Metro in Bengaluru, step-by-step guide