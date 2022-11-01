Use WhatsApp to purchase tickets on Namma Metro in Bengaluru, step-by-step guide

Bengaluru passengers of Namma Metro can now use WhatsApp to purchase tickets and recharge travel passes. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced yesterday that the chatbot-based QR ticketing system will be operational from Tuesday, November 1 and computers would have to carry tokens or smartcards from now on.

Namma Metro is the first transit service in the world to introduce an end-to-end ticketing system on WhatsApp, said BMRCL.

Anjum Parvez, BMRCL managing director, said that Namma Metro has installed QR code scanners in stations and trained staff. He further added that the new system will come into effect on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

Commuters can buy single-journey QR tickets using WhatsApp or the Namma Metro smartphone app, according to BMRCL. People with Android smartphones can download the Namma Metro app from the Playstore and sign up to buy tickets.

How to use WhatsApp ticketing service?

Save the official BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot number 8105556677 on your phone. Send ‘hi’ message for purchasing QR tickets. The options available on the WhatsApp chatbot are in Kannada and English languages.Commuters can now recharge their Metro smartcards using the chatbot.

The WhatsApp chatbot assists commuters in making travel plans by locating the closest metro station to the user's current location, as well as information on train schedules at various stations. A single payment interface is available for commuters to use to make the payment (UPI).