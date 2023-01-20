HDFC Bank: From banking to investment, avail NRI services to meet your needs

Moving abroad can be exhilarating but are you worried about how to manage your banking services back home? HDFC bank provides a variety of banking instruments designed specifically for NRIs. HDFC bank, India’s No. 1 Bank for NRI services offers customers a one-stop-shop for all NRI services, from banking to investment to loan. It provides Mobile Banking, WhatsApp Banking or Online Banking which can meet all the demands of customers whether they are located in India or a foreign country.

You may browse a variety of NRI accounts from HDFC Bank, including savings, current, salary, and fixed deposit accounts.

Through HDFC bank's NRI Savings Accounts, you may also easily send money to your Indian relatives and invest in Indian assets.

Additionally, you can open a foreign currency deposit for use with their NRI services. Open a foreign account with HDFC Bank and enjoy being a world citizen.

HDFC Bank provides better interest rates, 24x7 Net banking access, varied and attractive foreign exchange rates and several other features that will make customers’ banking in India and abroad hassle-free.

HDFC Bank also gives the option to NRIs through NRI Portfolio Investment Scheme to customers if they want to trade on the Indian stock exchange. Additionally, they provide a solution to invest in mutual funds and even to engage in offshore investments.

Customers can avail of easy loans against their assets by opting for NRI Home Loan with HDFC Bank NRI services. Go for a Loan against Securities or a loan against your Fixed Deposit.

Here’s how you can open NRI Account in HDFC bank: