LIC premium payment: Know how to pay LIC premium through Google Pay, Paytm

Online LIC premium payments make life easier. One can pay the LIC premium through UPI apps or LIC portals. LIC premium payment can be done using the official website, net banking, credit cards and UPI apps such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay, and other online payment gateways.
Here is a quick overview of the various ways you can pay your LIC premiums online:
How to pay LIC premium online using UPI apps
- Go to the Google Pay app
- Tap on ‘Pay bills’
- Now you can either search for LIC on the search box, or scroll down, and select ‘View all’
- From there tap ‘Insurance’
- Now scroll down and tap on Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
- Enter your policy number, email ID, and link your account
- Your LIC policy will be linked and you can tap on the refresh button to see if you have any pending payments.
- In case you have any payment to do, tap on ‘Proceed to Pay’
- Select the bank, enter UPI ID and complete the payment.
LIC launched the Online Payment Gateway as a strategy to give users online functionality. An essential part of the effort is the payment gateway (PG), which enables real-time payment of renewal premium obligations through the portal.
Customers who have registered and enrolled in their policies are eligible to use this functionality.
Pay through official website
- Step 1: Go to the official website.
- Step 2: Click on the link ‘Pay Premium Online’ to check a list of policies whose premium is due.
- Step 3: Select the policy to pay a premium.
- Step 4: You will be directed to a page where he/she can choose from multiple banks for payment and the login page of the selected bank.
- Step 5: Log in with the net banking username and password.
- Step 6: Complete the payment.
- Step 7: A digitally signed e-receipt will be generated as well as an e-mail