LIC premium payment: Know how to pay LIC premium through Google Pay, Paytm

File photo

Online LIC premium payments make life easier. One can pay the LIC premium through UPI apps or LIC portals. LIC premium payment can be done using the official website, net banking, credit cards and UPI apps such as Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay, and other online payment gateways.

Here is a quick overview of the various ways you can pay your LIC premiums online:

How to pay LIC premium online using UPI apps

Go to the Google Pay app

Tap on ‘Pay bills’

Now you can either search for LIC on the search box, or scroll down, and select ‘View all’

From there tap ‘Insurance’

Now scroll down and tap on Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Enter your policy number, email ID, and link your account

Your LIC policy will be linked and you can tap on the refresh button to see if you have any pending payments.

In case you have any payment to do, tap on ‘Proceed to Pay’

Select the bank, enter UPI ID and complete the payment.

LIC launched the Online Payment Gateway as a strategy to give users online functionality. An essential part of the effort is the payment gateway (PG), which enables real-time payment of renewal premium obligations through the portal.

READ: PAN Card holders must avoid THESE mistakes to avoid paying penalty of Rs 10,000

Customers who have registered and enrolled in their policies are eligible to use this functionality.

Pay through official website