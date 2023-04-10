EPFO: Easy withdrawal of PF funds with UMANG app, step-by-step guide

Umang App for EPFO Services: All working individuals have a portion of their salary deposited as Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). PF account holders can withdraw the full amount deposited in EPFO after retirement, but in the case of an emergency, EPFO account holders can withdraw money from their PF account. With the Umang app launched by the government, you can now withdraw money from your PF account while sitting at home.

People usually withdraw money from PF for necessary expenses such as house repairs, education, marriage expenses, illness expenses for family members, or oneself. Previously, multiple trips to the bank or PF office were necessary for PF withdrawal, but this can now be done through the Umang app.

Withdrawal process through Umang App:

To withdraw money from your EPFO account through the Umang app, link your Universal Account Number (UAN) to Aadhaar.

Here are the steps for withdrawing money through the app:

1. Download and register on the Umang app using your mobile number.

2. Choose the EPFO option from the many options available on the app.

3. Fill in your UAN number by selecting the raise claim option.

4. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number in EPFO.

5. Select the type of withdrawal from your PF account and fill in the form.

6. Submit the form and receive a reference number for the withdrawal request.

7. Track the withdrawal request using the reference number provided.

8. EPFO will transfer the money to your account within 3 to 5 days.

Now, you can easily withdraw money from your EPFO account while sitting at home through the Umang app. The app has made it easier for individuals to withdraw funds for emergency expenses without having to visit a bank or PF office. Remember, you will need to provide a valid reason for withdrawing funds from your PF account.

