Bank holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days; check state-wise list here

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Bank holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days; check state-wise list here

RBI has released the list of bank holidays in January 2024, check the full list here and know if banks are shut on New Year's or not.

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of bank holidays, which reveals that only a few states will observe closed banking on January 1, 2024, in case you're wondering if it's a bank holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays and according to that banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 11 days due to both national and regional holidays in January 2024. 

In addition to several public holidays, January also marks Republic Day, a significant national holiday. Aside from this, different states observe a different number of regional holidays.

In addition to this, all Sundays throughout the year and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month will see bank closures nationwide. It should be mentioned that account holders can still complete part of their financial tasks by using net banking and mobile banking services, even during bank holidays.

Here's a list of bank holidays in January 2024:

- January 1 (Monday): New Year celebrated across the country

- January 11 (Thursday): Missionary Day celebrated in Mizoram

- January 12 (Friday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated in West Bengal

- January 13 (Saturday): Lohri celebrated in Punjab and other states

- January 14 (Sunday): Makara Sankranti celebrated in other states

- January 15 (Monday): Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

- January 16 (Tuesday): Tusu Puja celebrated in West Bengal and Assam

- January 17 (Wednesday): Guru Govind Singh Jayanti celebrated in several states

- January 23 (Tuesday): Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti celebrated in many states

- January 26 (Friday): Republic Day celebrated across India

- January 31 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated in Assam 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE