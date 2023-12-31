Bank holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days; check state-wise list here

RBI has released the list of bank holidays in January 2024, check the full list here and know if banks are shut on New Year's or not.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of bank holidays, which reveals that only a few states will observe closed banking on January 1, 2024, in case you're wondering if it's a bank holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays and according to that banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 11 days due to both national and regional holidays in January 2024.

In addition to several public holidays, January also marks Republic Day, a significant national holiday. Aside from this, different states observe a different number of regional holidays.

In addition to this, all Sundays throughout the year and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month will see bank closures nationwide. It should be mentioned that account holders can still complete part of their financial tasks by using net banking and mobile banking services, even during bank holidays.

Here's a list of bank holidays in January 2024:

- January 1 (Monday): New Year celebrated across the country

- January 11 (Thursday): Missionary Day celebrated in Mizoram

- January 12 (Friday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated in West Bengal

- January 13 (Saturday): Lohri celebrated in Punjab and other states

- January 14 (Sunday): Makara Sankranti celebrated in other states

- January 15 (Monday): Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

- January 16 (Tuesday): Tusu Puja celebrated in West Bengal and Assam

- January 17 (Wednesday): Guru Govind Singh Jayanti celebrated in several states

- January 23 (Tuesday): Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti celebrated in many states

- January 26 (Friday): Republic Day celebrated across India

- January 31 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated in Assam