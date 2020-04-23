Wadhawan brothers, 21 others taken to Mahabaleshwar by Maharashtra police as quarantine period ends

DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj were brought to Mahabaleshwar from Panchgani in Satara district of Maharashtra as their 14-day quarantine ended on Wednesday.

Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were placed under institutional quarantine in Panchgani after they reached Mahabaleshwar hill town earlier this month during the lockdown period.

The two brothers are named as accused in the FIR registered by CBI in the Yes Bank scam involving its promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government has requested the CBI to take the custody of Wadhawans in the Yes Bank case. They filed an anticipatory bail application in a special court on the same day.

In their plea, the Wadhawan brothers said that they should be granted protection from arrest at least during the lockdown period considering the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our primary plea is that there is no need for arrest during this period of lockdown. Give us interim protection until then and all the merits can be discussed once the lockdown is lifted," their lawyer said.

On Thursday, they were taken to a farm house in Mahabaleshwar under heavy security.

The Wadhawan brothers are accused in the Yes Bank case after it came to light that the DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Limited) group took a loan of about Rs 3,700 crore under "stress".

While the CBI is probing the scam, the ED has also registered a money laundering case in the matter.

On Wednesday, Deshmukh said the state government has asked ED and CBI to take custody of Wadhawans.

"Because of the mistake of a senior official of ours, the Wadhawan family was granted permission to travel to Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown period. The quarantine period of the Wadhawan family ends at 2 pm today," Deshmukh said.

"Hence, we wrote a letter to the ED director and CBI on Tuesday that you should take their custody after the quarantine period ends today," Deshmukh said, adding that the family will remain in Maharashtra police's custody till the CBI takes their custody.