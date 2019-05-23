Headlines

Mumbai: Using Nirbhaya fund, more CCTVs on Central Railway

In December 2018, the central government had said that the project to install CCTVs at 8,244 railway stations and 58,276 coaches across the nation had been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 3,771 crore.

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

The CR's security system just got a major fillip as the authorities have decided to install another 2,425 CCTVs on its suburban section in Mumbai to keep an eye of the 45 lakh commuters on the network.

Senior officials from CR said that these CCTVs will cover 74 suburban stations on both Main and Harbour lines. "Of the total stations, around 18 of them will get more than 40 CCTVs each. We are procuring and installing them under the Nirbhaya fund," said a CR official.

Some of these stations where the CCTVs are planned include Panvel, Kasara, Byculla, Sandhurst Road, Parel, Mulund, Diva, Jui Nagar, Belapur and Dombivali.

According to the proposal, three different types of CCTVs are being procured — the maximum being 1,525 of the 'fixed box' variety. The remainder will be split between the two other types. Sources said they are also replacing those CCTVs that have become old with grainy images being captured.

The CCTVs planned now will be the high definition ones, similar to the current 2,000-odd ones already installed at various stations.

However, it will have better recording facilities with back-up for the railway officers to review. These CCTVs will also have a video analytics feature that will identify abandoned bags and issue an alert in cases of suspicious movements. Presently, the railway police staff claims that some features in the CCTVs lead to constant beeping that has turned into a headache for them.

74 Stations Covered

  • CCTVs will cover 74 suburban stations on both Main and Harbour lines 
  • 3 types of CCTVs being procured — maximum being 1,525 of ‘fixed box’ variety
  • 18 stations will get more than 40 CCTVs

