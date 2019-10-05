Maharashtra Assembly polls: We will pack a good punch, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party which is contesting 52 seats in Maharashtra feels that it will have to work hard this Assembly elections, but is sure that it will have a very good show. The reason for working hard after the Lok Sabha polls is because they are contesting alone, unlike Lok Sabha where they had Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi as their alliance partner.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM was in Mumbai on Friday on his maiden visit during the Assembly polls, He spoke on various issues concerning the elections, his party and also claimed that he fails to understand why he is held responsible for the divided opposition or lack of unity amongst the opposition parties.

"We were with VBA in Lok Sabha polls, but then because of seat arrangements we couldn't have the alliance for this elections. I cannot discuss everything here. Though without VBA, we will work hard, and we will get votes even from the other section of societies," said Owaisi. The issues that Owaisi says his political party is fighting in the elections concerns the upliftment of marginalised section of the society. "Our focus is the discriminated and the marginalised section, they need to be politically represented and only when this happens our aim will be achieved."