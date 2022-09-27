Weight loss: Mother of two, woman reveals how she lost 25 kilos, know her transformation journey

Photo: Facebook/FITTR

After marriage, women are often unable to pay attention to their fitness. They also handle the responsibilities of the house and become so busy that they couldn't find time for themself.

After pregnancy, it becomes even more difficult for women to return to their old shape. However, there are such women who despite all the ups and downs of life focus on their fitness journey.

One such housewife has also made herself so fit that she has also won many bodybuilding competitions. She is Anju Meena, a mother of two children. Anyone can start their fitness journey by taking motivation from her. So let's know about her transformation journey.

Anju Meena is a housewife and an aspiring bodybuilder and athlete. After delivery, her post-pregnancy weight shot up to 72 kg. Desperate to lose weight, she cut down on rice, started drinking lemon and honey water, and followed many diets.

Name: Anju Meena

City: Jaipur

Height: 5 feet 1 inch

Age: 37 Years

Max Weight: 72kg

Total weight loss: 25 kgs

After her marriage, Meena couldn't conceive in 2015 and 2016. She also had a miscarriage in 2016. Later, she met a doctor who told her to take care of her weight. After this, I started doing light exercise at home and changed her diet.

Talking about her fitness journey to Aajtak, Meena said she conceived again in 2017 and in 2018 blessed with a son. “I had a son in my house and I used to exercise, but everyone used to say that you look okay, what's is the need to exercise," she said.

She further elaborated that no one supported her, not even her husband. "But I knew that I had to fight with myself and correct myself. I did not want to let anyone come in the middle of what I had decided to make myself fit. No family, no responsibilities." she said.

"I started exercising at night. Ordered dumbbells and resistance bands at home and started exercising with them," she said. Due to the lack of space in her rented house, she used to walk inside her home after everyone slept.

After all this, her weight gradually started decreasing and then stopped at one point. She then started weight training by going to the gym and achieved the desired result. "My weight which had gone down to 72 kg had come down to below 50 kg," she added.