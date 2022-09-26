Skincare Essentials: Benefits of using Neem and Aloe Vera for skin

File photo

We all know that most of the plants found in nature have tons of benefits for us, due to their nutrients and medicinal properties. Aloe Vera is considered one of the best herbal treatments. Aloe Vera improves digestion, immune system, and relieves constipation and oral problems, among other benefits. While neem is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which help you achieve spotless and radiant skin.

Aloe Vera has cooling properties and is anti-inflammatory. Hence, it is one of the most natural remedies for sunburn or burnt skin. Applying this gel helps with a protective layer for the skin and helps retain moisture. It is rich in antioxidants and minerals that boost the healing process. So now you can maintain your summer skin health using aloe vera.

Aloe Vera gel has vitamins C and E, and beta-carotene in abundance. Therefore, it has anti-ageing properties. It also contains antimicrobial properties and is anti-inflammatory. It also helps to eradicate skin blemishes and diminish age lines. Additionally, it helps to increase the production of collagen in the body and skin elasticity.

Aloe vera and neem moisturizes the skin, especially when used before or during daily baths.

Neem is known to have many health benefits. It is widely used to treat several health conditions due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. You can consume neem juice or chew neem leaves to strengthen your immunity.

Neem is known for its antioxidant properties, moisturizing triglycerides, and vitamin E which are excellent for getting rid of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots among others.