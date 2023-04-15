Viral video: Radhika Merchant makes fiancé Anant Ambani wish on a lash, watch

adhika Merchant makes fiancé Anant Ambani wish on a lash

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant on December 29, 2022. The roka ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan and it was attended by close family members.

Now, an unseen video from the engagement day has gone viral on social media and in the viral video, Radhika Merchant can be seen making Anant Ambani wish on a lash. For the unversed, many of us make a wish on a fallen eyelash and it is considered by many as a purest form of belief.

Anant Ambani's fiancé Radhika Merchant is very popular on social media and she is regarded by many as an influencer. Radhika Merchant is known for her superb fashion sense. For her engagement, Radhika Merchant had chosen to wear a pastel-hued floral lehenga with a beige-hued lehenga skirt. Radhika Merchant completed her engagement look with a diamond and emerald choker neckpiece.

Born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Her father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, and is also one of the richest billionaires in the country.

Radhika Merchant attended some of the top schools in Mumbai, including The Cathedral and John Connon School, École Mondiale World School, and BD Somani International School, where she completed her International Baccalaureate diploma. She then went on to study political science at New York University, graduating in 2017.