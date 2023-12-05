Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Keep your clothes organised with stylish and sturdy garment racks on Amazon

Say goodbye to cluttered clothes and effortlessly display your clothes with these functional garment racks on Amazon. Explore the deals now.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Buying garment racks is a fantastic way to keep your clothes organised and create a neat and tidy space. With all the different designs and styles available on Amazon you can find one that perfectly matches your personal taste and decor.

Lukzer Multipurpose Curved Metal Garment Rack At Rs 1,625

  • It has an incredible capacity with two clothes rails to hold double the amount of clothes, and a two-layer shoe rack for all your shoes and shoe boxes, and those additional 8 hooks on the sides are perfect for hanging hats, bags, and more
  •  It has a pretty appearance with a modern minimalist style that will make your room look clean and bright, whether it's in the bedroom or living room
  • The non-slip beads on both ends of the hanging bar will keep your hangers in place, and the wear-resistant and non-slip bottom pads will protect your floor
  • The package comes with clear instructions and all the tools you need for a hassle-free setup.

Buy Now on Amazon


House of Quirk Metal Garment Rack At Rs 1,199

  • It's made of anti-rust stainless steel and has a sturdy internal and external screw assembly
  • With a maximum load capacity of 20LBS, it can easily hold all your garments without any worries
  • Whether you have long tops, trousers, or even long skirts, this rack can accommodate them all and the unique tree stand coat hanger design adds a stylish touch while helping you organise and create storage space in your laundry room, bedroom, or student dormitory
  • This clothes rack features one smooth rod and 6 side round-headed hooks, perfect for hanging clothes, jackets, umbrellas, hats, scarves, and handbags.

Buy Now on Amazon

ADA ® Premium High Density Metal Dual Layer Drizzle Garment Rack At Rs 1,599

  • It's made of solid metal and has a powder-coated White finish that not only looks great with any decor but also protects it from water and rust, ensuring long-lasting use
  •  With its roomy design, you'll have plenty of space to organise your everyday clothes or seasonal outfits
  • It features 10 hooks on 2 tiers, with a supported weight of 44 lbs
  • To keep the rack in good condition, simply wipe it with a wet cloth occasionally to remove dust and dirt.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Naayaab Craft Bamboo Coat Garment Rack At Rs 1,899

  • It's made of bamboo wood and features a single rail with shelves and wheels and it's perfect for adding a touch of creativity to your space
  • The craftsmanship of this coat rack is exquisite and it has a smooth surface and a simple and delicate design that makes it suitable for placing in the hallway, corner, or sitting room
  •  It's made with environmentally friendly technology and has a large capacity, reinforced function, and portability
  • This rack has a thick hanging rod for hanging clothes and two side hooks for hanging bags, hats, and other accessories.

Buy Now on Amazon

