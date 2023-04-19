Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's gold encrusted wedding invitation cost whopping Rs 3 lakh, know why

Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal (Photo - Instagram)

Billionaire and businessman Mukesh Ambani spent more than a fortune on his only daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal, with many stunning details, but what will leave you shocked is the cost of the royal and extravagant wedding invitation cards.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding celebrations were the talks of the town, with a performance by Beyonce and a star-studded guest list. Not only this, but the wedding invitation cards for the event itself cost Ambani Rs 3 lakh per piece!

The invitation cards for the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding were no common invites, as they were encrusted with what seemed to be real gold, with a royal and emotional touch added to the cards as a special tribute to the elders of the Ambani and Piramal family.

The Rs 3 lakh wedding invitation of Isha Ambani has some gorgeous details. As soon as one opens the card, Gayatri Matra starts playing from the lavish box. The first page of the invitation has a gold-encrusted display, giving it a royal look.

Further, the wedding invitation box contains several goodies for all the guests, including four smaller boxes that contain ornaments made from real gold. It also included a heartfelt letter from the Ambanis, paying tribute to the four grandmothers of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The overall cost of the wedding festivities of Isha Ambani was over Rs 700 crore, with a performance from Beyonce and a Rs 90 crore gold wedding lehenga. While the wedding took place inside Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s lavish home Antilia, the pre-wedding events took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

