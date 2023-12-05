Headlines

Lifestyle

Explore the great deals on premium quality cotton towels on Amazon

Experience ultimate comfort with durable , quick-drying and ultra soft bathroom towels available on Amazon. Check the offers now.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Bathroom towels are not only functional but can also add a touch of luxury and comfort to your bathroom. You'll love the softness and absorbency of these towels, and they'll make your bathing experience even more enjoyable. With the variety of colours and styles available on Amazon, you can find the perfect towels to match your bathroom decor. 

HEELIUM Bamboo Bath Towel At Rs 999

  • They have quick absorbent properties, so they'll dry you off super fast after a bath or shower
  • The bamboo fibre structure allows them to absorb up to 3-4 times more water than regular cotton towels and they're extra soft and luxurious because they're made with a blend of bamboo and cotton
  • These towels are also odour-free, thanks to the natural antibacterial properties of bamboo. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Trella 100% Cotton 500 GSM Large Cotton Bath Towel Set At Rs 799

  • They're made of 100% cotton, which means they're not only extra soft but also super absorbent
  • The fabric is fade resistant, so they'll stay looking fresh and vibrant even after multiple washes
  •  And the size is perfect too, with each bath towel measuring a generous 140 cm x 70 cm. Remember, don't bleach them and it's recommended to dry them immdiately after washing. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Cloth Fusion Cotton 500 GSM Bath Towel At Rs 849

  • You'll get a set of 2, with a size of 140 x 70 cm (that's 55 x 27 inches)
  • The colours available are Grey & Beige, and they have a solid pattern
  • These towels are made of 100% cotton, and the fabric has been pre-washed to ensure that the colors won't fade and the texture stays intact even after washing and they're not only absorbent but also extra soft and gentle on the skin, so they're perfect for everyone in your family, including men, women, and kids.

Buy Now on Amazon

