Eid-ul-fitr moon sighting 2023 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Sharjah, Oman, Qatar, Makkah, Madina live updates

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is observed by Muslims all across the world, including those in India, Pakistan, Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sharjah, Oman, Qatar, Makkah, and Madinah. Muslims fast from sunrise until sunset for the whole holy month of Ramadan, which is marked by the Islamic holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr's date changes by year because it depends on when the new moon is visible, although it often occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This festival's exact date is determined on the crescent moon's visibility.

According to the International Astronomy Centre, the crescent of Shawwal will be visible in Islamic nations on Thursday, April 20, likely marking the end of Ramadan, according to Gulf News. When the crescent moon is visible, the Islamic holy month officially begins.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and a few other western nations were the first places it was reported, followed by India and other locations throughout the world. For Ramadan, Muslims in India have been fasting since Friday, March 24.

On the eve of the sacred month of Ramadan, New Delhi's well-known Jama Masjid mosque was lit up. On Thursday, March 23, in the evening, on the night of Ramadan, crowds of people flocked to the market next to Jama Masjid.

Here are all the top updates on moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Sharjah, Oman, Qatar, Makkah, Madina and more.

