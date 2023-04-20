Search icon
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 history and significance: Know date, time of moon sighting in India

Eid-Ul-Fitr falls in the Shawwal month of the Islamic calendar, which has around 29 or 30 days in a month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

File photo

Eid-ul-Fitr, which translates to "festival of breaking the fast" is a time of rejoicing with family and friends. Muslims all throughout the world rejoice at Eid-ul-Fitr. It marks the conclusion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, during which individuals fast from dawn to dark. Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. 

Muslims finish their Roza on this day, give thanks to Allah for providing them with health and strength during Ramadan, don new garments, cook special foods, give to the needy, and spend time with their loved ones.

According to these sources, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations would most likely celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

However, Eid-ul-Fitr may be observed on either a Saturday or a Sunday in India. If the crescent is not seen on Friday, however, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the next day, on Saturday.

This implies that it is possible for both India and Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the same day, if the forecasts of the International Astronomical Centre and the British government come true and the crescent is spotted in India on Friday.

Kerala observes Eid-ul-Fitr a day earlier than the rest of the nation because the moon sighting follows the conventional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual moon sighting. Kerala is the only state in India whose Eid-ul-Fitr date is determined by the moon's appearance in Saudi Arabia.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 History and Significance:

It is believed that the Prophet Muhammad received the Holy Quran during the month of Ramadan for the first time. Muslims observe a fast from sunrise till nightfall, focus their prayers on Allah, and avoid thinking negatively during this blessed month. The end of Ramadan is observed on Eid-ul-Fitr. Together with friends and family, Muslims celebrate the Roza with a delicious meal.

