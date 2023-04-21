Search icon
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Celebrate Eid by sending warm wishes to your friends and family

Here are some warm wishes to give to family and friends on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Muslims all over the world observe fasting from dawn to dusk for one month throughout the sacred month of Ramadan. They abstain from consuming anything during their fast, using the opportunity for prayer and introspection. Every year, Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which corresponds to the Gregorian calendar's March or April.

India is celebrating Chand Ki Raat today on April 21 as the crescent moon has been sighted in many Indian cities including, Patna. Neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have also announced the sighting of moon.

Here are some warm wishes to give to family and friends on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023:

Sending you my best wishes on this happy occasion of Eid!

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

May Allah bless all of us on this joyous day. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

May Allah bless us through life, today and always. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

May Allah's divine blessings make our life happy. Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid Mubarak, May this Eid bring us lots of happiness

Have a wonderful and memorable Eid with your family today. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

