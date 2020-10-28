Jasprit Bumrah achieves special century in IPL 2020 match between MI vs RCB

Jasprit Bumrah is acknowledged as one of the best bowlers in the Indian cricket team. It was in the Indian Premier League that he made his mark in 2013 for Mumbai Indians. Making his debut for the franchise against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jasprit Bumrah’s first wicket was that of Virat Kohli, the greatest batsman in the modern era. Seven years later, Jasprit Bumrah achieved a special milestone during the IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

In the 12th over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a short ball and Virat Kohli toe-ended the pull shot to mid on where Saurabh Tiwary took the catch. The wicket was Bumrah’s 100th in the IPL and it made him the third Mumbai Indians bowler after Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh to take 100 wickets in the IPL. However, the unique thing was that Virat Kohli is now Jasprit Bumrah’s first and 100th wicket.

Bumrah's day got even better in the 17th over as he dismissed Shivam Dube with a pacy short ball and then cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal for 74 as he bowled a double-wicket maiden over in the death overs, underlining his brilliance. Bumrah ended with three wickets in the match as Mumbai Indians restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bumrah and Kohli the best

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are acknowledged as the gold standard when it comes to batting and bowling. Kohli has scored over 5000 runs in the IPL and is on the cusp of breaking plenty of records in international cricket. Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, has taken a five-wicket haul in Tests in England, South Africa, West Indies and Australia and it was his performances Down Under that sealed a historic series win for India in 2018/19.

Jasprit Bumrah has recently recovered from a back stress fracture but he has shown his brilliance for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. He is in the top wicket-takers list behind Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians face a crucial game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the winner will come one step closer to sealing a spot in the playoffs. A loss could dent the side’s momentum. In the previous encounter between the two sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore won a Super Over contest against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue.