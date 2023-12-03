India

Telangana Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins

The Assembly Elections in Telangana which were held on 30 November are ready to see the crucial results today as counting of votes has started. The state is eager to find out whether the BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will retain power or the BJP, Congress will pave its way towards forming a government. In the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, the three parties will need to win 60 seats for running the state. According to the exit poll prediction, Congress is setting the stage towards victory with 63- 73 seats, while BRS to win 34-44 seats.

LIVE BLOG 03 Dec 2023, 08:28 AM Telangana Assembly Elections Results 2023: Visuals from counting centre for Gajwel constituency. Visuals from counting centre in Siddipet where counting of votes for Gajwel constituency is underway. (n/1)#TelanganaElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI



(Full video is available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/zQYg3sYFKv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2023

03 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM Telangana Assembly Elections Results 2023: Congress ahead of BRS in 16 seats

03 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM Telangana Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins

