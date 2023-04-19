Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Why Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen is on UP government’s ‘most wanted’ list of criminals

Killed gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen has now landed on the top of the “most wanted” list of the Uttar Pradesh government, days after her husband’s death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 06:22 AM IST

Why Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen is on UP government’s ‘most wanted’ list of criminals
Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen (Photo - Twitter)

Just a few days after gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed’s death in Prayagraj, his wife Shaista Parveen has landed on the top of the Uttar Pradesh government’s “most wanted” list of criminals, with a heavy bounty announced on her head by the authorities.

Don Atiq Ahmed was killed in a shooting alongside his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj last week, leaving his wife Shaista Parveen the only member of his family who currently remains on the run, with four of his sons under custody and one son – Asad Ahmed – killed in an encounter.

After the killing of Atiq Ahmed, the UP government has now tightened its noose around his crime family with solid plans to nab absconding Shaista Parveen. There is a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her head, with all civilians asked to give information on her whereabouts.

Why are UP police looking for Shaista Parveen?

Ever since Atiq Ahmed went to jail a few months ago, it is believed that his wife Shaista Parveen turned into the matriarch of the family and took over his affairs, including running his crime syndicate and putting forward the plan to murder Umesh Pal.

It was reported that Shaista even visited Atiq in Sabarmati jail to discuss the plan to murder Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Shaista Parveen is one of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, being its key conspirator.

According to the authorities, Shaista Parveen has a total of four cases registered against her, one for murder and three for cheating. She has been evading arrest and has been out of the public eye ever since her son Asad Ahmed got shot dead by the UP Special Task Force in an encounter in Jhansi.

Shaista Parveen had earlier joined AIMIM and later switched to BSP in Uttar Pradesh. However, BSP recently distanced itself from Parveen, not including her name in the list of candidates for elections.

READ | Who is Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmed's wife and mother of Asad Ahmed, alleged killer of Umesh Pal?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Bollywood star kids Nirvan Khan, Rysa, Mahikaa, Naomika party hard with Orry, photos go viral
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha attend Selfiee screening
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
INX money laundering case: ED attaches Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's properties worth Rs 11.04 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.