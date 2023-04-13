Who is Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmed's wife and mother of Asad Ahmed, alleged killer of Umesh Pal?

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen (Photo - Twitter)

In a major loss for mafia boss and gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his son Asad Ahmed was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh STF in Jhansi on Thursday. Asad Ahmed was the prime accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was the star witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Atiq Ahmed’s family has been in the radar of the Uttar Pradesh police for the last decade, and the murder of Umesh Pal intensified the search. Now, Asah Ahmed has been killed, his two brothers have surrendered to the police, and his father Atiq Ahmed is in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh police.

The STF team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal carried out the encounter at Jhansi, and a gunfight erupted between Asad and the police. Asad Ahmed and his aide Ghulam were killed in the encounter.

Now, the only person from Atiq Ahmed’s family who is not in the custody of the police is his wife Shaista Parveen. Here is all you need to know about Shaista Parveen and if she is in the radar of the police or not.

Who is Shaista Parveen?

Shaista Parveen is the wife of mafia boss Atiq Ahmed, and the mother of Asad Ahmed, who was shot dead by the UP STF today during an encounter. Shaista Parveen has been an active member in the crime family.

Along with her son, Shaista Parveen was also one of the prime accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. The UP government also put a bounty on Shaista Parveen, announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh for her whereabouts.

Shaista Parveen had recently joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which is headed by former UP Chief Minister Mayawati. Now, Mayawati has come forward to say that BSP won’t be fielding Shaista Parveen or any family member of Atiq Ahmed in the upcoming elections.

READ | Who was Umesh Pal, allegedly shot dead at behest of Asad Ahmed's father Atiq Ahmed? Case explained