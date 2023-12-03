Who is Uttam Reddy, ex-pilot of Indian Air Force? Congress CM front-runner in Telangana

As the vote-counting process gets underway, the state's likely chief minister, N Uttam Reddy, overtakes the BRS Grand Old party in the lead. Let us examine the journey of Uttam Reddy, a politician and former Indian Air Force pilot, as he leads from Telangana's Huzurnagar constituency.

According to preliminary statistics, Congress is leading this election contest in the Telangana assembly election of 2023. In Telangana, Congress has surpassed the halfway point in the early trends. Voting in state assembly seats started at eight in the morning.

The governing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was ahead in just 41 seasts, while the Congress candidates had created leads in 63 seats. AIMIM was leading in four assemblies, while the BJP was leading in nine. As the vote-counting process gets underway, the state's likely chief minister, N Uttam Reddy, overtakes the BRS Grand Old party in the lead.

Who is N Uttam Reddy?

At the 1999 assembly elections, Reddy made his political debut by winning the Kodad seat. He moved to the Huzurnagar seat for the two elections, winning there in 2009 and 2014. Following making government in Telangana, he again triumphed in 2018.

Uttam Reddy became victorious in the 2019 general elections, securing the seat of Nalgonda MP. As a result, he left his role as Huzurnagar's MLA and assumed leadership of the Weaker Sections Housing Programmes as Minister of Housing.

In terms of his academic background, Uttam Reddy holds a BSc degree. Reddy served as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. He operated in front-line fighter units, piloting the MiG 21 and MiG 23. Reddy presided over the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) as its formal president for six years, beginning in March 2015 and ending in June 2021.