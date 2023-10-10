Headlines

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

BJP, allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

Meet CA who started his career in 1994, worked in SBI for 12 years, now leads Rs 58,765 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

8 Benefits of ice bath

7 Ways to increase metabolism after 40s

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

HomeIndia

India

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

The Chikkaballapur MLA is seen entering the house and dancing to drum beats while exclaiming that he is "happy to join as a contestant."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The announcement of which celebrities or well-known figures will appear on the reality show excites Bigg Boss viewers every year. Pradeep Eshwar, a newly elected Karnataka Congress MLA, faced criticism on social media on Monday for his participation in the reality TV program Bigg Boss Kannada.

The trailer that aired in the morning portrayed Eshwar entering the home, Season 10 of the show was scheduled to broadcast on Monday night. The Chikkaballapur MLA is seen entering the house and dancing to drum beats while exclaiming that he is "happy to join as a contestant."

Who is Pradeep Eshwar?

Indian politician Pradeep Eshwar, also known as PE, represents the Chikballapur Assembly seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as a leader of the Indian National Congress. He founded Parishrama JEE Academy and serves as its MD. It was implied that the Congressman attended the reality show as a participant when it became clear in the promo clip that he entered Bigg Boss Kannada.

The Vande Mataram Social Service Organization reported to UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, about the lawmaker's alleged negligence of his duties to his constituents. But on Monday, the Bigg Boss crew made it clear that he had gone into the house as a visitor. MLA Pradeep declared as he left the residence that the payment he earned for the appearance would be given to an orphanage.

While others cracked jokes about his appearance on the Bigg Boss Kannada show, many social media users used this as an opportunity to criticize the Congress politician. The participation of Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar in the reality TV program Bigg Boss Kannada was his "personal choice," according to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

READ | 'Need support of India and...': Israeli envoy on action against Hamas

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Viral video: Four-year-old Kerala boy takes Royal Enfield Classic 350 for a spin, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE