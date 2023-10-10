Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

The Chikkaballapur MLA is seen entering the house and dancing to drum beats while exclaiming that he is "happy to join as a contestant."

The announcement of which celebrities or well-known figures will appear on the reality show excites Bigg Boss viewers every year. Pradeep Eshwar, a newly elected Karnataka Congress MLA, faced criticism on social media on Monday for his participation in the reality TV program Bigg Boss Kannada.

The trailer that aired in the morning portrayed Eshwar entering the home, Season 10 of the show was scheduled to broadcast on Monday night. The Chikkaballapur MLA is seen entering the house and dancing to drum beats while exclaiming that he is "happy to join as a contestant."

Who is Pradeep Eshwar?

Indian politician Pradeep Eshwar, also known as PE, represents the Chikballapur Assembly seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as a leader of the Indian National Congress. He founded Parishrama JEE Academy and serves as its MD. It was implied that the Congressman attended the reality show as a participant when it became clear in the promo clip that he entered Bigg Boss Kannada.

The Vande Mataram Social Service Organization reported to UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, about the lawmaker's alleged negligence of his duties to his constituents. But on Monday, the Bigg Boss crew made it clear that he had gone into the house as a visitor. MLA Pradeep declared as he left the residence that the payment he earned for the appearance would be given to an orphanage.

While others cracked jokes about his appearance on the Bigg Boss Kannada show, many social media users used this as an opportunity to criticize the Congress politician. The participation of Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar in the reality TV program Bigg Boss Kannada was his "personal choice," according to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

