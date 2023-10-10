'Need support of India and...': Israeli envoy on action against Hamas

Headlines

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

BJP, allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

Meet CA who started his career in 1994, worked in SBI for 12 years, now leads Rs 58,765 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

8 Benefits of ice bath

7 Ways to increase metabolism after 40s

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

HomeWorld

World

'Need support of India and...': Israeli envoy on action against Hamas

Seeking the support of India in its action against the Palestinian armed group Hamas, the Consul General of Israel to South India Tammy Ben-Haim said that the Jewish State needs the support of like-minded countries to fight against terrorism.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seeking the support of India in its action against the Palestinian armed group Hamas, the Consul General of Israel to South India Tammy Ben-Haim on Tuesday said the Jewish State needs the support of like-minded countries and people around the world to understand that they need to fight against terrorism together.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Ben-Haim said, “We're going to try to do our level best to devastate this terror organisation and we need the support of India, we need the support of our friends. We need the support of like-minded countries and people around the world who understand that we need to fight together against terrorism. Right now it's Israel but we're not the only country who's experienced such attacks.” She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to Israel. 

In this context, she noted Modi's Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to him and provided an update on the ongoing situation. “The message, the unequivocal and very definitive message of Prime Minister Modi, that's a good thing,” the Consul General said.

According to her, the unequivocal condemnation of this heinous terror attack and the strong message of support from the government of India was important to Israel, which has suffered great casualties. The Consul General also said that Israel is now determined to fight this terror organisation to stop it from being able to attack her country again.

“We want the support (of India) to continue. We want this understanding to continue. Hamas targets Israeli civilians, Israeli children, woman, but they're doing the same in Gaza,” she said.

Regarding the safety of Indian citizens in Israel, Ben-Haim said an Indian woman who was injured is stable and has been moved from the South to a hospital in the centre of Israel. According to her, the Israeli airport is operating normally with in-bound and out-bound flights. The Consul General further said the Israeli authorities have spoken to some Indian students staying in Israel and their family members in India.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart, extends support to Netanyahu

Speaking about the prevailing situation, she said Hamas attacked Israeli people on October 7, the Shabbat day (Saturday) which happens to be a holy day for the Jewish people when they go to temple and do not work.

More than a thousand Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, came by land, air, sea and also through terror tunnels with ammunition, rockets, grenades, knives and automatic rifles and caused havoc and killed innocent civilians, Ben-Haim said.

“Over 900 people (Israelis) have been killed... The numbers seem to be going up a bit, but 900 people have been murdered by the Hamas terror organisation. These were children, women, and unarmed civilians (who were killed). 2600 people have been injured and they've kidnapped dozens of people,” she pointed out. According to her, it was totally an unprovoked attack with the goal of destroying Israel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Viral video: Four-year-old Kerala boy takes Royal Enfield Classic 350 for a spin, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE