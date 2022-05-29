What Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said on Sidhu Moose Wala murder

Sidhu Moose Wala

Hours after Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reacted to the incident, saying he is deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of the singer and appealed to everyone to stay calm.

“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” Punjab CM tweeted.

The incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police removed the security cover of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Earlier, the Congress party expressed shock over the murder of its leader and famous Punjabi singer.

“The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,” the Congress tweeted.

He had contested polls from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

