Sidhu Moosewala shot dead just a day after his security was withdrawn

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday.

Moose Wala and two others were shot at while they were travelling in a jeep. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police removed the security cover of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

The Congress party has expressed condolences to his family and fans.

"The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the party tweeted.

The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had contested polls from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.