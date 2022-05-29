Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjabi singer's bullet-ridden jeep narrates ferocity of attack

Sidhu Moose Wala was apparently travelling in his Mahindra Thar car when the attack took place.

Mansa: Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday. Two others have been injured in the attack that took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. The doctor who attended the trio said Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead while the other two have been referred to higher medical institutes for further treatment.

The Punjab police on Saturday withdrew the security of 424 dignitaries.

Sidhu Moose Wala was apparently travelling in his Mahindra Thar car when the attack took place. Visuals of the bullet-ridden windshield of the car went viral on social media. The visuals show at least 5-6 bullet holes, narrating the ferocity of the targeted violence.

The Congress party has expressed anguish at his death.

#WATCH | Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot by unknown people in Mansa district, Punjab. Further details awaited.

"The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends," the party said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock at the incident.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," he tweeted.