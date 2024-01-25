Watch: PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur ahead of Republic Day celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron is the Republic Day chief guest this year.

Ahead of Republic Day 2024 celebrations on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held a roadshow in an open vehicle in Jaipur. Macron, who is the Republic Day chief guest this year, arrived in India on Thursday. The duo waved at people gathered along the roadside amid high security. Both the leaders also visited Hawa Mahal. PM Modi also explained the UPI digital payments system to the French President during their visit to Jaipur. Watch the video here:

WATCH PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/jEC3PSt8KW — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron met at the Jantar Mantar observatory and hugged each other. PM Modi reached the observatory from Jaipur airport while Macron came to the site after visiting Amber Fort.