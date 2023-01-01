WATCH: New Year celebration at Greater Noida society turns violent as two groups clash

Photo: Twitter

A fight broke out between two groups at a Greater Noida society during New Year’s eve celebrations on Saturday night. A video surfaced online showing two groups of partygoers clashing.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Gaur City First Avenue Society in Greater Noida. Two groups of men came to blows over alleged forced selfies with some women. Some men had tried to take selfies with two women at the party, police officials are reported to have said. This led to a heated exchange between the accused men and the husbands of the women.

A major fight followed where the accused group of men allegedly dragged and beat up the other party. Some other residents of the society and security personnel also suffered injuries in the brawl, the police are reported to have said.

Clash between two groups during #NewYear celebration at Gaur City 1st Avenue, Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/BRmKqcXZ3y January 1, 2023

Gaur City Avenue Society residents have alleged that the accused men were trying to forcibly click selfies with one resident’s wife and the wife of his friend, news outlet NDTV was the first to report.

As per latest reports, four arrests have been made by the police while search is underway to nab a fifth accused. Four people injured in the fight had to be taken to hospital. A case has been registered and police are investigating the incident.