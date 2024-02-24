Twitter
Headlines

Farmers' protest: Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in seven districts amid 'Delhi Chalo' agitation

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam cancelled, CM Yogi Adityanath orders

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

PM Modi to begin 2-day visit to Gujarat today; gift projects worth more than Rs 52,250 crore

Meet teacher-turned-film producer, battled polio, works with Mukesh Ambani, gave three Rs 100-crore hits in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

Meet actor who got married thrice, gave no solo hits, has Rs 200 crore net worth, is married to a superstar, wife is...

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

Lord Vishnu's 10 avatar Kalki to take birth in this city

7 well-liked fruits with high sugar content

10 vegetables that can naturally reduce sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

Meet teacher-turned-film producer, battled polio, works with Mukesh Ambani, gave three Rs 100-crore hits in...

Meet actor who got married thrice, gave no solo hits, has Rs 200 crore net worth, is married to a superstar, wife is...

HomeIndia

India

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam cancelled, CM Yogi Adityanath orders

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam held on February 17 and 18, 2024 has been cancelled.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam has been cancelled. According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, re-examination will be conducted within the next 6 months. The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam which was held on February 17 and 18, 202 has been cancelled. The decision has been taken after reviewing the matter in a high-level meeting with police and administrative officials. 

Sharing a post on X (formally Twitter), Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months….”

“There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements.", CM Yogi Adityanath's tweet read.

UP government has also issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level.

"Candidates can complain till 27th February. Before this, the Police Recruitment Board is also investigating the alleged rigging in the constable recruitment examination," the order said.

Earlier on February 19, Akhilesh Yadav had criticised the UP BJP government for not being able to prevent paper leaks."Amidst the news of the UP Police exam being leaked, the government is claiming that everything has been done properly. If this is so, then the government should promise that all the people who get 100% marks will be considered eligible for the job, whether it is 1 lakh or 10 lakh. Because about 5 people in one family are associated with one candidate. That is why this examination is a blatant fraud on 2.5 crore people from families belonging to 50 lakh candidates. 

These 2.5 crore people of Uttar Pradesh will defeat BJP" Akhilesh Yadav had said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted the BJP over alleged paper leak on Friday saying "From Lucknow to Prayagraj, youth are on the streets over the police recruitment paper leak. And just 100 km away from there in Varanasi, the Prime Minister is misleading the youth in the name of the youth."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, hundreds of candidates who had appeared for the UP police constable recruitment exam 2024 gathered at Eco Garden, Lucknow, on Friday and staged a massive protest demanding re-examination.

Soon after the announcement was made to cancel the exam, the protesting students, who were demanding the re-examination were seen celebrating. On Monday, the UP police recruitment and promotion board constituted an internal committee to probe the allegations of paper leaks and viral question papers and answer sheets on social media.

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Onir is 'thrilled, proud' as his film Pinecone is set to be screened at 38th BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

DRDO Recruitment 2024: New government vacancies announced for 90 posts, check official notification here

PM Modi takes a dig at INDIA bloc, accuses alliance of working for 'parivar' not...

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE