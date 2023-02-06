Agra Metro services to be operational by early 2024, check list of stations in 6 km priority corridor (representational photo)

Agra Metro news: Presently, metro services are available in five cities of Uttar Pradesh, and soon Agra, the city of Taj, will also get metro services. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the metro services will be operational in the city by the beginning of 2024.

The Metro Rail project is being prepared in two corridors in Agra. Metro will be run for the 6 km priority corridor first. He also said that the 6 km priority corridor, from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid, would be completed ahead of the six months of the scheduled target.

The 6 km priority corridor would have these metro stations -- Taj East Gate, Basai Metro Station and Fatehabad Road Metro Station (all three elevated metro stations), and three underground metro stations -- Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020 virtually laid the foundation of Agra Metro Rail.

"The priority corridor of six kilometres would be completed ahead of the six months of the scheduled target and Metro services will be operational for the people of Agra by the beginning of 2024," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi also inaugurated the underground work for the tunnel of the Agra Metro Rail Project being undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Rail metro Corporation (UPMRC).

"Agra Metro would not only help in the public transportation it will also help tourists and generate employment opportunities for the youths. Metro rail services in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Kanpur are operational," he said.

"Agra will also emerge as a metro city in future and give plenty of employment opportunities, enhanced tourism and boost its image on the world map," he added.

UPMRC Managing Director Sushil Kumar said, "UPMRC has always executed metro projects timely and ahead of schedule. This time as well we will achieve the same milestone, by delivering a world-class metro to the people of Agra ahead of the set timeline."

(With inputs from PTI)