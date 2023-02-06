Delhi to soon get first RRTS: How will rapid rail be different from Metro (file photo)

RRTS vs Metro: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is developing a network of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) across the National Capital Region (NCR). It will connect several cities like Meerut, Alwar, and Panipat to Delhi.

RRTS network will be integrated with all lines of the Delhi Metro. But how RRTS train is different from a metro? A metro like Delhi Metro is a mass rapid transit (MRT) system. It serves Delhi and its nearby cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Bahadurgarh. While an RRTS train will carry passengers looking to travel a relatively long distance like Meerut, Alwar, Panipat etc.

While RRTS will act as a backbone for regional transportation, Delhi Metro lines will complement it by providing feeder and dispersal services. RRTS is a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR.

The RRTS trains run 3 times faster than the metro with a designed speed of 180 km/h and an operational speed of 160 km/h. It can travel up to 100 km in just 60 minutes. While a metro has a designed speed of 90 km/hr and an operational speed of 80 km/hr.

RRTS is different from the metro as it caters to passengers looking to travel a relatively long distance with fewer stops and at higher speeds. Whereas, a metro is designed to connect different locations within the city or nearby cities like different areas in Delhi and Delhi to Noida.

RRTS trains will reduce travel time, enabling passengers from Meerut to reach Delhi in less than 60 minutes. Daily ridership is expected to be around 800,000 passengers.

Under RRTS, three corridors have been prioritized -- Delhi-Meerut (82 km), Delhi-Gurugram-SNB- Alwar (198 km) and Delhi-Panipat (103 km) corridors under phase 1. Other five corridors are also planned for the future.

The construction work on the Delhi-Meerut corridor is in full swing. The 17-km priority section of the corridor is expected to be completed by 2023 and the entire 82 km corridor will be opened to the public by 2025.