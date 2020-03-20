Top News of the Day | March 20, 2020: Nirbhaya rapists hanged, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath resigns & more

Top news of the day

Over 7 years after brutal gangrape-murder of Nirbhaya, 4 rapists hanged

Four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged together at 5:30 am on Friday after their last-ditch effort to stay the execution was thwarted by Delhi High court on Thursday evening.

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calls it quits, submits resignation to governor

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath submitted his resignation from the post of chief minister on Friday, just hours before the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. Nath blamed BJP for triggering a political crisis and betraying people in the state.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs

As crisis looms for Congress in the Madhya Pradesh, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Friday accepted the resignations of 16 rebel MLAs who are presently lodged in a Bengaluru resort and sent their resignations on March 10.

Janata Curfew: Delhi Metro services to remain closed on Sunday

The Delhi Metro will not run on this coming Sunday (March 22) and all metro rail-related services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Friday.

Cannes Film Festival postponed till June-July amid coronavirus outbreak

The Cannes Film Festival all set to run from May 12 to 23 has also been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the festival may now take place at the end of June and the beginning of July.

'He’s an actor, not a God': Tom Hanks' sister provides health update after coronavirus diagnosis

Last week Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus, a piece of news that came as a shock for the actors' fans. Now, Tom's sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, has provided a health update on her sibling and said, "He’s not great, but still okay," Daily Mail reported.

Indian football legend PK Banerjee dies at 83

India's legendary footballer PK Banerjee has passed away aged 83 in Kolkata on Friday (March 20) after battling a prolonged illness.

'I would like to see him but..': This is why Sunil Gavaskar thinks MS Dhoni won't be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his thoughts on MS Dhoni's possible return into India's T20 World Cup squad for later this year. Gavaskar has now claimed that as much as he would like to see MSD being part of India's World Cup squad, however, he feels like Dhoni won't be boarding the flight for Australia with the rest of the Men In Blue.