Asia Cup 2023: How can India still qualify for Super Fours after Ind vs Pak match wash out?

Ameesha Patel says Kareena Kapoor didn't back out, but was 'asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'They were having...'

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover put to 'sleep mode' as it completes first assignments on Moon, says ISRO

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi; check list and other details

G20 summit menu: Millet-based cuisine for world leaders; check list

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Top News of the Day | March 20, 2020: Nirbhaya rapists hanged, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath resigns & more

Top news of the day

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 20, 2020, 07:51 PM IST

In top news of the day,  Four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged together at 5:30 am on Friday after following a long drawn out legal battle that went on for 7 years.

In a completely different development, Congress leader Kamal Nath submitted his resignation from the post of chief minister on Friday, just hours before the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker also accepted the resignations of 16 rebel MLAs who are presently lodged in a Bengaluru resort and sent their resignations on March 10.

Meanwhile,  Delhi Metro will not run on this coming Sunday (March 22) and all metro rail-related services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew"  called by Prime Minister Modi on Thursday evening in view of the coronavirus outbreak. 

In the world of sports,  India's legendary footballer PK Banerjee  passed away aged 83 in Kolkata on Friday (March 20) after battling a prolonged illness. 

  Over 7 years after brutal gangrape-murder of Nirbhaya, 4 rapists hanged

Four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged together at 5:30 am on Friday after their last-ditch effort to stay the execution was thwarted by Delhi High court on Thursday evening. 

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calls it quits, submits resignation to governor

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath submitted his resignation from the post of chief minister on Friday, just hours before the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. Nath blamed BJP for triggering a political crisis and betraying people in the state.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs

As crisis looms for Congress in the Madhya Pradesh, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Friday accepted the resignations of 16 rebel MLAs who are presently lodged in a Bengaluru resort and sent their resignations on March 10.

Janata Curfew: Delhi Metro services to remain closed on Sunday

The Delhi Metro will not run on this coming Sunday (March 22) and all metro rail-related services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Friday.

Cannes Film Festival postponed till June-July amid coronavirus outbreak

The Cannes Film Festival all set to run from May 12 to 23 has also been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the festival may now take place at the end of June and the beginning of July.

'He’s an actor, not a God': Tom Hanks' sister provides health update after coronavirus diagnosis

Last week Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus, a piece of news that came as a shock for the actors' fans. Now, Tom's sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, has provided a health update on her sibling and said, "He’s not great, but still okay," Daily Mail reported. 

Indian football legend PK Banerjee dies at 83

India's legendary footballer PK Banerjee has passed away aged 83 in Kolkata on Friday (March 20) after battling a prolonged illness.

'I would like to see him but..': This is why Sunil Gavaskar thinks MS Dhoni won't be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his thoughts on MS Dhoni's possible return into India's T20 World Cup squad for later this year.  Gavaskar has now claimed that as much as he would like to see MSD being part of India's World Cup squad, however, he feels like Dhoni won't be boarding the flight for Australia with the rest of the Men In Blue.

