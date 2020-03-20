Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calls it quits, submits resignation to governor

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath submitted his resignation from the post of chief minister on Friday, just hours before the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. Nath blamed BJP for triggering a political crisis and betraying people in the state.

"I will meet the governor and tender my resignation," he said while addressing a press conference.

"The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them." Nath said, adding that the BJP is jealous of the progress the Madhya Pradesh made under the Congress regime.

Earlier in the day, Nath called a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at his residence where he was reportedly told by the party high command to resign as his government had lost majority after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The meeting was called ahead of the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court at 2 PM to prove a majority in the state assembly.

Moreover, the Assembly speaker has accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, bringing the majority mark in the Assembly to 104. BJP has 107 MLAs in the state.

The apex court had on Thursday ordered the Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday.