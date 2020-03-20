Cannes Film Festival postponed till June-July amid coronavirus outbreak

Various events and film festivals, film releases have been postponed indefinitely, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The Cannes Film Festival all set to run from May 12 to 23 has also been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic According to reports, the festival may now take place at the end of June and the beginning of July.

A statement was released on Thursday evening by the organisers which said, "At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the Covid-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July 2020."

The statement further added, "As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event."

Several other festivals elsewhere have also been cancelled like Beijing, Fribourg, etc. An unfortunate fallout of the pandemic has seen the postponement of the Red Sea International Film Festival which was to have begun on March 12 in the old, historic city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.