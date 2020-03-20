Janata Curfew: Delhi Metro services to remain closed on Sunday

The Delhi Metro will not run on Sunday and all metro rail services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed on Friday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed on 22nd Mar, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors&maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/5Dv90YX4Rx — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

The "Janata curfew" for Sunday was announced by the Prime Minister a day before in an address.

