Janata Curfew: Delhi Metro services to remain closed on Sunday

The "Janata curfew" for Sunday was announced by the Prime Minister a day before in an address.


Updated: Mar 20, 2020, 04:02 PM IST

The Delhi Metro will not run on Sunday and all metro rail services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed on Friday.

Further details will be updated.