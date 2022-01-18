This is how Republic Day tableaux are selected, find every detail here

Republic Day 2022: The Republic Day is around the corner and the main attraction for the day is the parade followed by colourful tableaux. This year there will be 21 tableaux in the parade, with 12 from states and Union Territories and nine departments under the Central Government or independent institutions.

This year the West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade has been rejected. The state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saying that she was 'profoundly shocked' by the decision saying it was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications.

The West Bengal tableau was set to commemorate the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year. Kerala's proposed tableau featuring Sree Narayan Guru is also not selected, media reports suggested. However, the final selected tableaux for the parade is yet to be announced.

How Republic Day tableaux are selected

Defence Ministry is responsible for the Republic Day parade and is the coordinating body for the tableaux.

The selection of tableaux for the Republic Day parade is done by an expert committee of Defence Ministry.

The committee of distinguished persons from various fields shortlist the best tableau from the proposals.

The proposals are submitted by September 27 and the shortlisting starts in the second week of October.

Expert committee of prominent people from art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography do the shortlisting.

They holds six to seven rounds of meetings to evaluate the proposals to carry out the shortlisting and the final selection.

The Defence Ministry has shared basic guidelines about what all the tableaux can or should include.

In its first phase, the sketch or design of the proposals is examined and suggestions for modifications, if any, are carried out.

Once approved by the committee, the participants have to present three-dimensional models of their proposals.

The three-dimensional models are then examined again by the expert panel for final selection.

The final selection is based on visual appeal, impact on the masses, idea behind it, degree of detailing and the music.

What is allowed in the tableaux

The participants have to showcase elements relevant to their state/ UT/ department, within the overarching theme.

The theme given to participants in Republic Day 2022 parade was around 75 years of India's Independence.

The participating entities must engage young qualified designers from renowned institutions, electronic display walls.

Defence Ministry asked participants to use eco-friendly material for the tableaux and avoid the use of plastics.