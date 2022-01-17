Centre rejects Bengal’s proposal – Read how Republic Day tableaux are selected

Centre’s rejection of Bengal’s tableaux has aggravated political tensions between the two. The state’s tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade was themed on Netaji Subas Chandra Bose and the INA on his 125th birth anniversary year.

The state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express shock and hurt at the latter’s decision of cancelling Bengal’s tableau without any stating the reason. She urged the PM to reconsider decision and include the tableaux in the Republic Day parade on January 26. The tableau shows freedom fighters from the state.

Earlier, in 2020, Centre had rejected tableaux from West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra and Bihar. This led to a lot of chaos as the state’s questioned the Centre’s decision.

Even as Bengal alleged the exclusion to have close association with the state’s opposition of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Defense Ministry stated that the rejection was made after an expert committee examined the tableau in two meetings.

In 2016, Bengal’s tableau on its folk baul singers was labelled as the best of all. The state was also given a trophy by the Defence Ministry.

The Ministry of Defence has declared in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories that the selection process of tableaux is an elaborate and time-consuming process. It further stated that the ministry will be able to include only a limited number of proposals this year due to time constraints.

According to the letter, the theme for this year’s Republic Day parade would be ‘India’@75’ to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.

Here’s how tableaux are selected every year –

The Defence Ministry includes an expert committee of distinguished people from different fields. These people are prominent in the fields of art, painting, culture, sculpture, music, choreography, architecture and many more. They together hold about six to seven rounds of meetings in order to assess and shortlist the proposals.

Under the first phase of selection, the committee examines the sketch or design of the proposals and suggests modifications, if any.

After getting their sketch approved by the committee, the participants present a three-dimensional model of their proposal, which is then examined for final selection.

The final selection of a tableau depends upon a combination of factors, including visual appeal, impact on the masses, idea behind it, degree of detailing that went behind it and also the music accompanying it.

As per rules, only the official representative of an organisation is allowed to interact with the members of the committee. Artists or designers of the tableau are not allowed to interact directly with the panel members unless directed otherwise.

Notably, only one tableau participates from an organisation in the parade.