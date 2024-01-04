'They want to call me on pretext of...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The national convenor said that ED wants to call him on the pretext of investigation and then arrest him.

Addressing a press conference here, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of wanting to tarnish his image.

"The truth is that there was no corruption. BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest asset is my honesty & they want to dent it. My lawyers have told me that summons sent to me are illegal. BJP's aim is not to probe me, but not to let me campaign for Lok Sabha elections. They want to call me on the pretext of investigation and then arrest me," he said.

He further added, "My lawyers told me that summons (sent by the ED) is illegal. I sent them a letter explaining in detail why the summons is illegal. However, they are yet to respond to my questions. This means that they also know that the summons is illegal. I am ready to co-operate if the legal summons is sent. BJP's aim is to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha election 2024."

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a PTI report stated that the ED is likely to issue its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case.