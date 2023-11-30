Headlines

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

Woman from Uttar Pradesh sets Guinness World Record for longest hair

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins in 119 Assembly constituencies

Voting for the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 has for all 119 Assembly seats today (November 30). On December 3, there will be a vote count. The voting begins at 7 am. All Hyderabad district educational institutions were closed on Wednesday and will remain closed on November 30.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Voting for the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 has for all 119 Assembly seats today (November 30). On December 3, there will be a vote count. The voting begins at 7 am. All Hyderabad district educational institutions were closed on Wednesday and will remain closed on November 30.

A total of 3.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly. A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling BRS.K Chandrashekar Rao is contesting from two seats -- his original seat Gajwel and Kamareddy. While he is facing BJP leader Etela Rajender in Gajewal, Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy is taking him on in Kamareddy. Apart from squaring off with KCR, both Etela and Revanth Reddy are also contesting from two seats, with the BJP leader from Huzurabad and the Congress' best bet Reddy from Kodangal.

Over 2.5 lakh employees will be engaged in the polls duries for the Assembly elections. In Telangana, voters over 80 years old and those with impairments were given the opportunity to vote from home for the first time. All private businesses, including IT companies, have been directed by the EC to declare a holiday on November 30 to enable employees to exercise their franchise.

