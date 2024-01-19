Headlines

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

India sets up global alliance to push women empowerment, gender equality

India

India

Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Ayodhya all decked for 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

In preparation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the governments of Rajasthan and Odisha have announced a half-day holiday in their states.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Edited by

In anticipation of the momentous Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, the governments of Rajasthan and Odisha have officially declared a half-day holiday in their respective states. All public offices will observe closure until 2:30 pm on that day.

This decision aligns with the earlier directive from the central government, which had announced a half-day closure of public offices nationwide to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

-The Ram Lalla idol was successfully moved into the innermost chamber of the Ram temple on Wednesday night, as stated by Nripendra Mishra, the chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee.

-The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was initially positioned at the entrance of the Sanctum Sanctorum on Wednesday and was later relocated inside the Sanctum this morning.

PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple in Ayodhya

- All public sector banks, and insurance companies to remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22: Govt

- The central government has announced a half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22 at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Temple of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world.

Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, the Saryu River and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri- each key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.

The use of gold leaf detailing the sun rays and chaupai featured on the stamps lend a majestic touch to the stamps.

