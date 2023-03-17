Ram Mandir construction going on in full swing, check new viral photos

Construction of the Shriram Janmabhoomi (Ram Mandir) in Ayodhya is currently underway, and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has been revealed in all its glory in a social media post by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on March 17. Two shaligram stones were recently delivered from Nepal to be used in making the idols of Ram and Janaki for the temple.

सीता लखन समेत प्रभु, सोहत तुलसीदास।

हरषत सुर बरषत सुमन, सगुन सुमंगल बास॥ pic.twitter.com/45TyCYbtbH — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) March 16, 2023

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the construction of the temple is progressing smoothly and will be completed within the given time frame, with the grand temple coming into existence by 2024. Home Minister Amit Shah had previously announced in January 2023 that the temple would be ready by January 1, 2024.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, recently stated that the construction of the Ram Mandir is approximately 70 per cent complete. He went on to say that by the third week of January 2024, the idol of Lord Ram will be established, and arrangements will be made for devotees to visit and offer prayers from that day itself.

In February, Nepal sent two massive shaligram stones to the construction site in Ayodhya for the making of the Ram and Janaki idols to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. These stones, which weighed 18 tons and 16 tons respectively, were carefully selected as they are considered to be symbols of Lord Vishnu, a non-anthropomorphic representation of Hinduism. The shaligram stones found in the Kaligandki River are renowned for their significance and are considered to be very precious in the world.

The construction of the Shriram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is a significant event for the Hindu community, and its completion will mark the end of a decades-long dispute over the land where the temple is being built. The construction of the temple is expected to bring prosperity and development to the region, as well as provide a place of worship for devotees of Lord Ram.

Read more: Delhi's Connaught Place to be built in Noida Sector 18