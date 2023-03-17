Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi's Connaught Place to be built in Noida Sector 18

Noida Sector 18 is the only market where people from the entire Gautam Buddha Nagar region come to shop.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Delhi's Connaught Place to be built in Noida Sector 18
The Central government and the UP government have been focusing on the district.

Noida's famous Sector 18 market will soon be refurbished on the lines of Delhi's Connaught Place. The Noida Authority has made an elaborate plan for the same. The business people of the market had a meeting with the authority where they put forth a proposal. The authority accepted the proposal. Noida Sector 18 market will soon be beautified on the lines of the iconic Delhi market.

People from Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida go to this market to shop. It also has famous eateries and bars where people frequent on weekends.

The association of businessmen told the authority that they need facilities like a grand entry gate, selfie point, light and sound show, MP theatre etc. It should also have a tall National Flag like the one installed in Connaught Place. The authority has accepted the proposal.

Noida Sector 18 is the only market where people from the entire Gautam Buddha Nagar region come to shop. The market also has several banks and offices. The market also has two major malls of Noida.

The Central government and the UP government have been focussing on the district. They are attempting to build an economic powerhouse.

Recently, UAE's Lulu Group announced it will build a mall in Noida. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: 796 fresh infections reported, active cases more than 5000 after 109 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.