Delhi's Connaught Place to be built in Noida Sector 18

Noida's famous Sector 18 market will soon be refurbished on the lines of Delhi's Connaught Place. The Noida Authority has made an elaborate plan for the same. The business people of the market had a meeting with the authority where they put forth a proposal. The authority accepted the proposal. Noida Sector 18 market will soon be beautified on the lines of the iconic Delhi market.

People from Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida go to this market to shop. It also has famous eateries and bars where people frequent on weekends.

The association of businessmen told the authority that they need facilities like a grand entry gate, selfie point, light and sound show, MP theatre etc. It should also have a tall National Flag like the one installed in Connaught Place. The authority has accepted the proposal.

Noida Sector 18 is the only market where people from the entire Gautam Buddha Nagar region come to shop. The market also has several banks and offices. The market also has two major malls of Noida.

The Central government and the UP government have been focussing on the district. They are attempting to build an economic powerhouse.

Recently, UAE's Lulu Group announced it will build a mall in Noida.