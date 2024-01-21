Ram Mandir consecration 'prasad' becomes new bait for online fraud, details inside

Beware of the new cyber fraud in the name of Ram Mandir's consecration 'prasad'. Know details here.

Cyber fraud cases have increased all around the world over time. A new trend has been witnessed recently. Many people have been scammed in the name of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Cyber fraudsters reach out to people by sending them messages on the pretext of delivering 'prasad' from Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Once you open the link, it will require you to input your details. With the details, scammers siphon off the cash from bank accounts, reports ToI.

The police department has urged people to immediately report such scams on the national cyber helpline (1930) or to file a complaint through cybercrime.gov.in.

A city police officer said, "There is hardly any religious organization or institution that delivers prasad like this. If anyone comes across such messages, please ignore them and don’t click on any links."

Meanwhile, The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show-cause notice to Amazon Seller Services, for selling food products under the name, 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'. Amazon has been given seven days to respond, with potential legal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 looming.

