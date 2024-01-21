Headlines

Meet man with MOST EXPENSIVE HAIR in the world, worth a fortune, sold for a whopping...

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

South Africa star Keshav Maharaj wishes Indian community ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha - Watch

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Home remedies to get rid of dandruff in winter

5 best spices for gut health

10 deadliest snakes found in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

Rohit Shetty reveals he asked Honey Singh to change lyrics of Lungi Dance: 'I was worried about...'

HomeIndia

India

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

Dr Chandra was accompanied by Ram Temple construction committee chairman Mr Nripendra Mishra.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 07:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra toured the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya on Sunday. He has been in Ayodhya for the past few days. He will also attend the grand Pran Pratistha event to be held on Monday, January 22. Dr Chandra was accompanied by Ram Temple construction committee chairman Mr Nripendra Mishra. Dr Chandra got a brief about the temple and its features during the tour from Mr Mishra.  

While visiting the Singh Dwar of the Ram Temple, Dr Chandra said, "I am over the moon. I am overwhelmed that Lord Ram called me here and I am hopeful of getting Lord Ram's darshan as well. As a youth, we had dreamt of this day 45 years ago here in Ayodhya and that has been fulfilled today.  No greater human wish can be fulfilled than this. This is a miracle of the god and victory of Dharma."

Dr Chandra earlier visited the Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya. Dr Chandra is visiting Ayodhya after a gap of 45 years. He is among the dignitaries invited for the auspicious consecration ceremony. He said he was happy to see the progress of the Ram temple construction, which he said was a matter of joy for everyone. He also urged people to learn from the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram, who he said was a symbol of righteousness and justice.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who lives with lions, owns supercars, richer than CarryMinati, his massive net worth is...

Bilkis Bano case: Convicts seek more time to surrender, SC to hear plea today

US President Biden speaks with Israeli PM Netanyahu after almost a month, discusses two-state solution

Sania Mirza finally breaks silence on shock divorce after Shoaib Malik gets married for third time

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, a social media star, has followers....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE