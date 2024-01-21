Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra tours Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to attend Pran Pratishta ceremony tomorrow

Dr Chandra was accompanied by Ram Temple construction committee chairman Mr Nripendra Mishra.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra toured the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya on Sunday. He has been in Ayodhya for the past few days. He will also attend the grand Pran Pratistha event to be held on Monday, January 22. Dr Chandra was accompanied by Ram Temple construction committee chairman Mr Nripendra Mishra. Dr Chandra got a brief about the temple and its features during the tour from Mr Mishra.

While visiting the Singh Dwar of the Ram Temple, Dr Chandra said, "I am over the moon. I am overwhelmed that Lord Ram called me here and I am hopeful of getting Lord Ram's darshan as well. As a youth, we had dreamt of this day 45 years ago here in Ayodhya and that has been fulfilled today. No greater human wish can be fulfilled than this. This is a miracle of the god and victory of Dharma."

Dr Chandra earlier visited the Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya. Dr Chandra is visiting Ayodhya after a gap of 45 years. He is among the dignitaries invited for the auspicious consecration ceremony. He said he was happy to see the progress of the Ram temple construction, which he said was a matter of joy for everyone. He also urged people to learn from the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram, who he said was a symbol of righteousness and justice.