Rajasthan Day 2022: Know history, why the day is observed

March 30 is observed as Rajasthan Diwas or Rajasthan Statehood Day as the state was formed on on this day in 1949 when Rajputana was merged into the Dominion of India. Jaipur was declared the capital of the state as it was the largest city.

Britishers gave the name Rajputana. After the unification of different princely states, Rajasthan was inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru on April 18, 1948.



Modern Rajasthan includes most of Rajputana, which comprises the erstwhile nineteen princely states, two chiefships, and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara. Jaisalmer, Marwar (Jodhpur), Bikaner, Mewar (Chittorgarh), Alwar, and Dhundhar (Jaipur) were some of the main Rajput princely states.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their Statehood Day.

"Greetings to the people of the state on Rajasthan Day. The glorious history of this state is replete with many inspiring stories of valour. Rich in the rainbow shade of nature and having global charm due to its hospitality, Rajasthan has a unique identity. I wish for a bright future for the state," read the Rashtrapati Bhavan`s tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Rajasthan on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes of Rajasthan Day to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, pride and sacrifice. I wish the state should move forward on the path of progress."