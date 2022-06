Pushkar Singh Dhami had lost the Uttarakhand Assembly elections this year. (File)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the Champawat Assembly bypolls. The Congress party has lost their deposit on the seat for the first time ever.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has defeated the Congress candidate Nirmala Gahtodi by a massive margin of over 50,000 votes.

While Dhami received 54,000 votes, Gahtodi got only 3,607 votes.